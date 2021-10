The authorities terminated Anees-ul-Islam over 'security concerns'.

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have terminated services of the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani’s grandson, Anees-ul-Islam.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Anees-ul-Islam was a Research Officer in International Convention Centre, Srinagar.

The authorities terminated Anees-ul-Islam over ‘security concerns’.