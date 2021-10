LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is eating into the vitals of bond between the state and its citizens by instilling widespread despair due to its incompetence.

Opposition Leader of National Assembly, in a tweet, said that it’s a very dangerous situation and he is deeply concerned about the implications of increasingly audacious and heartless anti-people policies of this regime.