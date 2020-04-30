Self-determination is the due right of Kashmiris: Governor Punjab

ROME (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said Indian Forces are committing grave human right violations and genocide of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a Kashmir conference in Italy, he said India cannot suppress the voice of innocent Kashmiris.

The Governor also urged international community to end its silence on atrocities in IIOJK.

Addressing the conference, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi said Pakistan government, its all political parties and institutions are on same page on Kashmir issue.

He said self-determination is the due right of Kashmiris and nobody can deprive Kashmiris from their right.