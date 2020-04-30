ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that no one should be mistaken that Imran Khan is going anywhere and claimed that the premier will complete his constitutional term.

Talking to media persons in federal capital, Sheikh Rashid said that opposition will dig its own grave if it tried to pull something.

Reacting to address of Maryam Nawaz during PDM Faisalabad rally, the interior minister said that unwise language was used against state institutions.

Sheikh Rashid further said that Nawaz Sharif fled to London through planning and now he is shedding crocodile tears. If Nawaz wants to return to country, government can issue him travel documents the next day, the minister added.