Prices of oil and gas rise internationally then it will also increase in Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that propaganda being done on the hike in prices of oil and gas in a way as if we are living on a separate planet.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that if the prices of oil and gas rise internationally then it will also increase in Pakistan as the whole country cannot be run on subsidy.

The minister added that today the prices are high but tomorrow they will come down and the prices will also decline here too.

Fawad added that we will face the problems like one nation and the economic challenges are temporary. "Industry, agriculture, and construction sectors are earning historic profits", he claimed.