LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,264,384. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,269 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 720 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,842 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,529 in Sindh 5,683 in KP, 937 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 352 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 465,486 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 437,793 in Punjab 176,774 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 106,445 in Islamabad, 34,397 in Azad Kashmir, 33,120 in Balochistan and 10,369 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 20,196,019 coronavirus tests and 44,831 in the last 24 hours. 1,209,878 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,958 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.60 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 64,947,702 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 483,770 in last 24 hours. 34,809,848 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 510,705 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 93,551,193 with 954,000 in the last 24 hours.