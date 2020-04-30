PTI unable to find candidates for reserved seats in Karachi cantonment polls

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could not get candidates for reserved seats for the second phase of cantonment elections in Karachi on October 26.

The final list of candidates for the reserved seats of the cantonment boards has been released. Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) candidate Elson won the minority reserved seat in Karachi cantonment board unopposed.

The PPP and MQM will contest for two reserved seats in Korangi Creek. MQM and PPP are also contesting for two seats in Malir Board. There are no PTI candidates in Korangi and Malir Cantt Board.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the PTI are contesting for two reserved seats on Faisal Cantonment Board. There is no PTI candidate for the minority reserved seat in Clifton Cantonment Board. Jamaat-e-Islami, PPP and independent candidates are also contesting for this seat.

On the other hand, the PPP, JI, PTI and independent candidates are contesting for the women and youth seats in Clifton Cantonment Board.