LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday rejected hike in price of petroleum products and said that the increase is like a lightning strike on public.

Talking to media persons, Maryam Nawaz said that hike in petrol price has a spiral effect and everything gets expensive. People still have to make their ends meet in just Rs20,000 as not everyone lives in Banigala and has ‘ATMs’.

The PML-N leader said that government has robbed the people and now poor are paying price of government’s incompetence.

Maryam also criticized government’s response regarding dengue and said that people are dying because of government’s incompetence and indifference towards pain and suffering of people. If Shehbaz Sharif was ruling Punjab, people would still be getting free medicines, she added.

It merits mention that the government on Saturday jacked up the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per liter effective from October 16, following fluctuation in the global oil prices.

The new price of petrol will be Rs137.79 per liter against the current rate of Rs127.20 per liter.

The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) was enhanced by Rs12.44 per liter and will now cost Rs134.48 per liter.

The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs10.95 per liter to Rs110.26 per liter.

In addition, light diesel oil will cost Rs8.84 more and will thus be priced at Rs108.35 per liter.

However, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended Rs5.90 per liter increase in the price of petrol.

The authority forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division in which it suggested increasing the price of petrol by Rs5 per liter from October 16.

It also recommended an increase of Rs10 per liter in the price of high-speed diesel.