Sheikh Rashid urged the international community to help Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that Pakistan desires peace and stability in neighboring Afghanistan.

Talking to media persons, Sheikh Rashid urged the international community to help Afghanistan and prevent crisis in the country.

While talking about development projects in Rawalpindi, the minister said that Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate third university in the city. Work on Ring Road and Nullah Lai will begin soon, he added.

Responding to question regarding massive hike in petroleum products, Interior Minister said that no leader wants inflation in the country.