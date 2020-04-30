PM Imran Khan said on his Twitter handle: "Getting prepared for the Rabi ul Awal celebrations."

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday shared on Twitter an image of his Bani Gala residence illuminated in connection with the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

"Getting prepared for the Rabi ul Awal celebrations," the prime minister said on his Twitter handle while sharing the image of his residence.

Adorned with off white lights across the structure as well as the flower pots, the building gave a magnificent look while on top the panels inscribed with Ya Allah, Ya Muhammad (SAW), Haq Fareed and Ya Sabir were also affixed.

The prime minister had already announced that the government would celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) falling on October 19 - this year with full religious zeal and hold the history s biggest ever ceremony to mark the occasion.

