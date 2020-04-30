CM Sindh said that 18,622 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that five more patients of coronavirus have lost their lives in the province whereas 423 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that over 18,622 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 423 persons were tested positive for COVID-19.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 10,877 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 445,938.

CM Sindh said that at least 7,525 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province.

