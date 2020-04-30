The forum lifted the mandatory one-day weekly closure across the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Friday lifted one-day lockdown restriction across the country, allowing businesses to operate 24/7.

The decisions were taken in NCOC meeting presided over by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Initiatives Asad Umar.

During the meeting, the situation was reviewed in detail in proportion to the level of vaccination in the districts.

The forum while allowing up to 400 guests to attend the indoor wedding ceremonies, allowed only fully vaccinated people to visit cinemas and shrines.

The relaxation in the SOPs will continue from October 16 to 31, while the forum would review SOPs in its next meeting on October 28.

Earlier today, A team of the NCOC along with secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi had distributed masks among drivers and passengers.

The team also impounded several vehicles and arrested transport owners for allowing non-vaccinated passengers to travel in their vehicles. Cases were also registered against the violators.

The team checked vaccination certificates of drivers and passengers at local vans, buses, passengers of Metro buses and Bykea’s drivers.

Later, the NCOC team along with Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi City sealed and imposed heavy fines on several franchises of different cellular companies in Main Sadar Bazaar for attending non-vaccinated customers.

The team also administered single shot of Cansino vaccine to the staff and customers on the spot. In another raid, the team checked the vaccination status of staff and visitors at various hotels and restaurants in Sadar Bazaar and Jinnah Park. The team also imposed fine and sealed several hotels on coronavirus SOPs’ violation.

Pakistan reports 1,086 cases

Meanwhile, on Fraiday, Pakistan reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,262,771. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,228.



According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,086 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

464,746 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 437,316 in Punjab, 176,501 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,357 in Islamabad, 34,380 in Azad Kashmir, 33,108 in Balochistan and 10,363 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 20,098,599 coronavirus tests and 53,590 in the last 24 hours. 1,194,590 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,131 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.02 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 64,947,702 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 483,770 in last 24 hours. 34,809,848 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 510,705 received their second dose in last 24 hours.



The number of total administered doses has reached to 93,551,193 with 954,000 in the last 24 hours.