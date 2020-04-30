Imran Khan said that those making illicit profits are the enemies of the poor people

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered strict legal action against sugar hoarding and illegal profiteering.

He said this while presiding over a meeting and discussed steps needed to be taken against sale and stockpiling of sugar.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, Adviser on Accountability Mirza Shehzad Akbar, Adviser of Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gil and senior officials attended the meeting. Provincial Minister for Industry Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary also participated in the meeting through video link.

The prime minister while directing strict legal action against sugar hoarding and illegal profiteering said that implementation of Track and Trace System for monitoring of sugar mills should be ensured so that the actual production quantity of sugar could be ascertained.

Imran Khan said that those making illicit profits are the enemies of the poor people and the state would take stern action against them.

The Punjab Chief Secretary said that legal action has been initiated against the hoarders and profiteers, adding that special instructions have been given to the administration of all the districts to enforce sale of sugar prices on fixed prices.

He said legal action has started against hoarders and profiteers. Besides, CCTV cameras have been installed at sugar mills to monitor the quantity of sugar cane and the production of sugar. He said information will be gathered from all sugar mills during the crushing season.