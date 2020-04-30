'Forty percent of the scholarships were given to the women': Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that over hundred thousand scholarships worth five billion rupees have been given to the youth across the country under Kamyab Jawan Skills for All Program.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad on Friday, he said thirty eight thousand scholarships were given in Punjab, twenty thousand in Sindh, ten thousand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six thousand in Balochistan, two thousand each in Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan and thirteen thousand in Azad Kashmir.



He said forty percent of the scholarships were given to the women.

The Minister of State said that one hundred thousand more scholarships will also be given under this skill development program.



He said the program is providing hi tech skills to the youth in one hundred different fields including artificial intelligence, cyber security, mobile app development and cloud computing.

In his remarks, Usman Dar said that under Kamyab Jawan Program, loans of two to four billion rupees are being disbursed to the youth every month.

He said more initiatives will also be launched under Kamyab Jawan program.