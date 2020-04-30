LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has termed the increase in tax and electricity and petrol prices as mini budget.



In a statement, the PML-N leader said he had earlier predicted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will soon unveil mini budget and here it comes. It has been proved that the government has misguided the nation on budget, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif alleged Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan of sacrificing economy and people of Pakistan on the directions of International Monetary Fund (IMF). Imran Khan is cruel, corrupt and incompetent leader, he asserted.

The reaction came after Federal Cabinet approved an increase of up to Rs1.39 per unit in electricity prices. The price hike has been carried out in the wake of quarterly tariff adjustment.

The cabinet approved the increase in power cost through circulation summary.