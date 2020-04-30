PPP expresses concerns over increase in electricity, petrol prices

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Friday has expressed concerns over the hike in electricityand petrol prices.

In a statement, the PPP leader said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning to create problems for poverty-stricken people.



The general masses will always remember that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan gives approval for prices hike by himself, she added.

The reaction came after Federal Cabinet approved an increase of up to Rs1.68 per unit in electricity prices. The price hike has been carried out in the wake of quarterly tariff adjustment.

The cabinet approved the increase in power cost through circulation summary.