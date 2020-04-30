One more patient dies of dengue in Islamabad, toll reaches six

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – One more patient on Friday has died of dengue fever in Islamabad, taking the death toll to six.



According to details, five out of six patients, who lost their lives, belonged to suburban areas of federal capital.



On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported more 179 dengue cases after which the total number of affected patients in the province escalated to 3300.



Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told that nine people lost their lives due to dengue across the province so far.



In a statement, the provincial minister said, “Wrong impression is being spread that Punjab is facing severe dengue outbreak.” 4,176 people have been diagnosed with the fever in Punjab, she added.