Pakistan reports 1,086 coronavirus cases, 27 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,262,771. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,228 on Friday.



According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,086 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

464,746 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 437,316 in Punjab, 176,501 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,357 in Islamabad, 34,380 in Azad Kashmir, 33,108 in Balochistan and 10,363 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 20,098,599 coronavirus tests and 53,590 in the last 24 hours. 1,194,590 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,131 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.02 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 64,947,702 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 483,770 in last 24 hours. 34,809,848 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 510,705 received their second dose in last 24 hours.



The number of total administered doses has reached to 93,551,193 with 954,000 in the last 24 hours.