OKARA (Dunya News) – Two real brothers were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding tractor trolley in Okara on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Kasur Road where a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit a motorcycle, killing the two brothers on the spot. Eye-witnesses said that the accident was caused due to negligence of tractor trolley driver.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified and Ali Hussain and Ali Hassan. Police sources said that the driver of tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene.

