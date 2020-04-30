Bilateral naval collaboration and prevailing maritime environment were discussed during meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dnya News) – Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri called on Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the visiting dignitary was presented Guard of Honour and was later introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters (NHQ).

During meeting, bilateral naval collaboration, prevailing maritime environment and avenues of cooperation between the two navies were discussed.

The spokesperson added that the visiting dignitary applauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.