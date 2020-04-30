ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday has claimed that his party will form next government in the country.



Informally talking to media after court appearance, Asif Zardari termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as incompetent, adding that the process of accountability will be continued till the devastation of economy.



Earlier in the day, the PPP leader had requested the accountability court to acquit him on the basis of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2021.



The court reserved the verdict on the admissibility of the appeal.



Zaradri’s lawyer Farooq H. Naik stated that indictment of his client cannot be carried out after NAB ordinance. Suspicious transactions of Rs8 billion is a private deal and doesn’t come under NAB jurisdiction, he added.