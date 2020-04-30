KARACHI (Dunya News) – A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has returned after 15 hours after failing to arrest Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani.

The team had raided the residence of the Speaker after the Sindh High Court rejected his bail plea.

However, the NAB team could not arrest Agha Siraj Durrani due to resistance from his guards and returned after 15 hours empty handed.

Meanwhile, Agha Siraj’s family member Agha Asad while talking to the media said that there is a family in the house and they will not allow to violate the sanctity of the house.