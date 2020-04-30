Met office predicts dry weather in most parts of country

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.



According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar while partly cloudy/dry weather is likely to prevail in Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta five, Gilgit seven, Murree and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade.