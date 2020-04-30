Iranian Army Chief Major General Mohammad Bagheri meets Chairman JCSC

AWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri called on the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security, counter-terrorism, and the prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

They dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both Countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties.

Both sides highlighted that common borders should be “Borders of Peace & Friendship”.

The Chairman JCSC said that in pursuit of closer military and strategic cooperation both countries share a common perception on all national and international issues.

The dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The visit of the Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran marks a new stage in strengthening the military, defense, and security relations between the two brotherly Countries, the Chairman JCSC added.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented a ‘guard of honour’ to the visiting dignitary.