FM urges world to take steps to extend economic assistance to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the world to take concrete steps on war footing to extend economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Talking to Foreign Minister of New Zealand Ms Nanaia Mahuta via video link, he said time warrants that the Afghan people are not abandoned.

The Foreign Minister of New Zealand was appreciative of Pakistan s efforts for safe evacuation of foreign nationals from Kabul.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also briefed his counterpart about the blatant human rights violations being carried by Indian occupation forces in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Pakistan has recently presented a dossier to the world about the Indian war crimes in the occupied territory.

The Foreign Minister also raised the matter of cancellation of Pakistan tour by New Zealand cricket team.

Both the Foreign Ministers expressed the determination to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.