During the meeting, a wide range of issues including the Afghanistan situation were discussed

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri accompanied by a high-level delegation visited GHQ.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Iranian CGS was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army on arrival.

The visiting dignitary laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and prayed for the Martyrs of Pakistan. Later, the Iranian CGS called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During the meeting, a wide range of issues including the Afghanistan situation, regional security and border management particularly fencing along Pak-Iran Border were discussed.

Both agreed on further enhancing defence cooperation and working together for regional peace and unified response to terrorism which is a common enemy.

Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries and our close cooperation is vital for regional peace and stability, COAS said.

During delegation level meeting, Iranian delegation was given a comprehensive regional security appraisal and operational update besides briefing on Training Regime of Pakistan Army including collaboration with friendly countries and conduct of various joint military exercises.

The Iranian CGS expressed his desire for further strengthening military to military ties particularly in counter-terrorism and training domains.