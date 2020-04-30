LAHORE (Dunya News) – Days before the proposed road caravan of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), differences have emerged between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

According to sources, differences between PML-N and JUI-F have emerged over the issue of road caravan after the PML-N has opposed the plan.

Sources further said that due to the opposition of the PML-N, the issue over road caravan in PDM has not been agreed upon yet.

The PML-N’s reconciliatory group wants to hold a meeting instead of a road caravan and due to disagreement, both the parties have postponed the matter till the next meeting of the PDM.

Earlier, Convener of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) October 16 rally, Kashif Nawaz Randhawa had leveled serious allegations against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.

The convener had said that the PML-N leader was trying to disrupt the public gathering that is scheduled to be held in Faisalabad on Saturday.

He said that Jamiat Ahle Hadith was organizing the rally for PDM workers.