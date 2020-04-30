Dengue fever continues to grip Islamabad, KP as more cases reported

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – 61 more dengue cases have surfaced in Islamabad in 24 hours.



According to details, the total number of affected patients has escalated to 1403.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has also reported 198 more dengue cases, taking the toll to 3,121 across the province.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told that nine people lost their lives due to dengue across the province so far.

In a statement, the provincial minister said, “Wrong impression is being spread that Punjab is facing severe dengue outbreak.” 4,176 people have been diagnosed with the fever in Punjab, she added.