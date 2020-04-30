Process of appointing new DG ISI has been started: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has said that the process of appointing new director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been started.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said that consultation between Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on this matter has been completed.



Civil and military administrations have proved yet again proved that all institutions are united for the country s stability, integrity and development, he added.

Earlier, Fawad Ch said that federal government would adopt legal and the constitutional procedure over the appointment of the DG ISI.

“A long meeting held between PM Imran Khan and the army chief. Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa enjoy a very close relationship and the ties between the two are cordial. This is also very important in the history of Pakistan that the relations between the government and the military are ideal, he said.

He categorically said that there would be no step taken either from the Prime Minister office or the military setup to damage the repute of one another.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Amir Dogar said PM Imran Khan wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as the director-general (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for a few more months.

During an interview with a private TV channel, PTI’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly said that the premier wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to serve for a few more months over the evolving siutaion in Afghanistan.

“The prime minister while talking to federal cabinet meeting had mentioned that Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was also a good professional soldier. The premier’s body language during his meeting with the COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa remained positive and he was satisfied,” the special assistant maintained.

On October 6, 2021, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had issued a statement regarding the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum as the new DG ISI, replacing the outgoing DG General Faiz Hameed.



Later, it was surfaced that the federal government had yet to issue a formal notification for the appointment of the new DG ISI.