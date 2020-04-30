LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 21 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,260,669. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,173 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,021 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,800 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,505 in Sindh 5,657 in KP, 935 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 350 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 463,703 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 436,720 in Punjab 176,194 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 106,241 in Islamabad, 34,360 in Azad Kashmir, 33,092 in Balochistan and 10,359 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 19,997,075 coronavirus tests and 43,578 in the last 24 hours. 1,191,425 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,257 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.34 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 64,463,928 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 452,197 in last 24 hours. 34,299,139 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 522,863 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 92,597,193 with 941,911 in the last 24 hours.