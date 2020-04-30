Explosive material and arms were also recovered from the hideout of the terrorists.

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) - At least three terrorists of banned outfit were killed in encounter with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Pakpattan on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the CTD personnel conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Pakpattan during which terrorists hiding in the area opened fire.

The law enforcement agencies personnel returned the fire as a result three terrorist were killed. According to CTD spokesperson, four to five terrorists managed to escape from the scene.

The spokesperson also informed that dead terrorists were involved in terrorist attack on 10 Muharram in Bahawalnagar. Explosive material and arms were also recovered from the hideout of the terrorists.

