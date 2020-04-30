Jahangir Tareen said he worked hard day and night in the ruling PTI for eight years

LODHRAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has said that he would neither quit politics nor part ways with the party despite the conspiracies to separate him from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a corner meeting in Lodhran on Tuesday, he said that he worked hard day and night in the ruling PTI for eight years, because Imran Khan was different from other politicians.

Six months before the election, I was disqualified with a wrong and futile decision, yet I did not leave Imran Khan.

“I and my son has decided not to quit politics nor part ways with the PTI during my two weeks visit abroad,” he said and added will continue to work hard.

The PTI leader went on to say that PM Imran Khan had sent him message that the government in federation would be of no use if the PTI failed to form government in Punjab, adding that due to hard work we formed government in Punjab despite less seats than PML-N.

Tareen further said he was separated from the PM under a conspiracy but it was not even the issue for him.

On Monday, the senior PTI leader had asked his party’s the government to forget everything else and control inflation.

He said that the inflation is controlled by applying the theory of supply and demand.

“Had decisions regarding imports been made on time, the issues of wheat, sugar and other commodities wouldn’t have been there,” said Tareen.