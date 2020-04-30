ECP decides to summon Railways minister Azam Swati: sources

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to summon Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati in person on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the ECP has decided to summon the Azam Swati in person over his tirade against the election body for opposing the use of EVMs in the next general elections.

The sources also stated that the ECP has decided to summon Azam Swati in person on October 21 under the charges of contempt of court ordinance. “He will be asked to submit replies under the relevant election acts,” they said.

Earlier, the ECP had previously served notices to Azam Swati and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over their scathing remarks on the election body for its objection to the use of EVMs in the next general elections.

The election body also sought a record of the allegations of the ministers from PEMRA, further action will be taken after the record is released.