LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following the announcement regarding results of class 10th and 12th, the Punjab Cabinet while approving policy of awarding passing marks to the students has sent the summary to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for final approval.

According to sources, the provincial cabinet has approved the policy of giving grace marks through circulation summary. After the approval of the Punjab cabinet, a summary has been sent to the Punjab CM.

Following the approval of CM Usman Buzdar, the results of class 10th and 12th will be announced by the Secretary Higher Education, while the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) had already prepared the results but had been waiting for the approval of the provincial cabinet.

Secretary Higher Education Punjab Syed Javaid Iqbal Bukhari said that a policy was formulated to give grace marks to some children due to coronavirus.

He said our deadline is to announce the first result before October 16 in any case.