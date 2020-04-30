Issue of notification should not be taken 'out of context', says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that there is no difference over transfers and postings in Pakistan Army.

According to the details, the federal cabinet meeting discussed the matter of transfers in the Pakistan Army. The prime minister took the took the federal cabinet members into confidence on the issue of key transfers in the Pakistan Army.

During the session, PM Khan said that there is no difference regarding appointments to key posts. “We all are on the same page on this matter and will resolve this matter soon. The issue of notification should not be taken ‘out of context’,” he added.

On the other hand, the federal cabinet approved the establishment of Rehmat-lil-Alameen Authority to make the country and the world aware of Islam and the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).