Industries are being closed due to the ineffective policies of the government: Sherry Rehman

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Tuesday has demanded the concerned authorities to launch investigation into gas crisis.

In a statement, the PPP leader criticized the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that the price of gas has increased by 350 percent in three years.



Industries are being closed due to the ineffective policies of the government, she added.

Sherry Rehman further said that continuous gas load shedding before winter season is creating troubles for the people.

