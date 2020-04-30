Dry weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday has predicted dry weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) may occur at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Punjab, the Met office stated.

Past 24 hour weather

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind-thundershower occured in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm)

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 07, Airport 01), Garidupatta 02



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 17, Kakul 07, Malamjabba 03, Saidu Sharif 01



Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 14, Babusar 12, Bagrote 03 and Chillas 01.

Yesterday’s highest maximum Temperature’s (°C)

Sibbi, Lasbella and Gawadar 39.

