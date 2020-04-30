ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that country’s economy is collapsing but Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members do not care.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan, while talking to media persons, said that chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) retired four days ago but government has still not initiated consultation for the new head of the anti-graft watchdog because the government wants to keep the incumbent chairman as he is tasked to target opposition.

The PML-N leader added that NAB Amendment Ordinance will be challenged in courts as well as Senate because the ordinance is being used to hide government’s thefts and corruption.

Talking about relations with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the former prime minister said that the party is consulted on issues related to opposition but it is not part of the anti-government alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).