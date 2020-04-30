LAHORE (Dunya News) – A new audiotape of a telephonic conversation between a female TikToker Ayesha Akram, who was assaulted, manhandled and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, and her friend Rambo has been surfaced on Monday.

According to details, a new audio of Ayesha and her friend Rambo, the main character in the case of harassment on Minar-e-Pakistan in the provincial capital Lahore, has been leaked.

In the 25-second alleged leaked audiotape, Tiktoker Ayesha Akram and Rambo purportedly talk about extorting money from suspects whom the former has identified during an identification parade.

Rambo enquires about the number of the suspects she has picked out for their alleged involvement in the assault, to which the woman replies that there are a total of six suspects.

“How much money should we take from each one of them? Rambo is then heard asking her. “Most of the suspects are poor,” he carries on.

“They can hardly give Rs0.5 million,” Ayesha Akram responds before the conversation between the two concludes.

On the other hand, the audio of Rambo’s blackmail was also recovered from his mobile, Rambo threatened Ayesha to share all the videos. “We both will in trouble, Rambo said in the audio.”

After the surfacing of audio, the police interrogated the detained accused Rambo. He also confessed that the audio was true and the police also decided to make the audio as part of the investigation.

According to sources, the two had a quarrel over the money taken from the criminals, after which Ayesha nominated Rambo in her statement. The police will now interrogate Ayesha about taking money from the identified accused. The accused, which were released, will also make part of the interrogation. The police will try to reveal the truth after investigation.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Shariq Jamal relayed they are examining the audiotape. Rambo’s mobile phone has been seized, he said, adding the accused confirmed the veracity of the phone call. “We are making this telephonic conversation part of the case, the police officer said.”