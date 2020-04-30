"We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," she wrote on Twitter.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has announced the birth of “baby boy” on Monday.

The sister of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made the formal announcement on her twitter handle.

Reacting to the news, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and also expressed his joy of becoming an uncle (mamoo).