KAHROR PAKKA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen has advised that the government should forget everything else and control inflation.

According to the details, Chairman Union Council Sheikh Mohammad Aslam left PML-N and announced to join PTI along with his companions.

On this occasion, Sheikh Aslam announced to end his 40-year political association with the Shaheed Kanju Group, saying he would continue his political journey under the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Addressing at the residence of Sheikh Aslam, Jahangir Tareen said that he welcomes Sheikh Muhammad Aslam to join the PTI. “After joining of Sheikh Aslam, the party will become strong in Kahror Pakka. “Kahror Pakka is in a dilapidated condition, together we will make it prosperous. Like Lodhran, we will do our best to raise funds for Kahror Pakka.

Later speaking to the journalists, Tareen mentioned that PTI is his party and they all stand with the party. “Ahmed Mehmood is my close friend, meeting or traveling with him is not a problem,” he added.

He said that the government could not control inflation and the people are suffering a lot from it. “The government should give up all its work and try to control only inflation. Inflation can be controlled by supply and demand. Timely import decisions could control sugar, wheat and other problems,” he maintained.

He further said that that the ticketing process decides the party in every election and the tickets were awarded according to the party decisions. “We are trying to do development work allover in Lodhran. The funds are being given by the Punjab government. The latest education foundation is working in Lodhran. We also worked in Dunyapur on the request of their people.”