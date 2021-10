The commission has demanded the government to complete census till December 2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has asked the federal government to hold new population census as soon as possible.

According to a letter sent to the federation, it was mentioned that the commission has to carry out delimitations after census. The process of delimitations will take six months, the letter read.

The commission has demanded the government to complete census till December 2022 for transparent delimitation process.