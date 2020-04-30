ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that government has decided to audit five major dollar exchange companies.

Talking to media persons in the federal capital, Sheikh Rashid revealed that 88 people have been arrested for hoarding dollar while first information report (FIR) has been registered against 47.

The minister said that fine for dual identity card has been slashed to Rs5000 from Rs10,000 while holders of dual passport can submit the passport by October 30.

Talking about Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Sheikh Rashid said that state funeral of the scientist was held and decision of his burial at H-8 graveyard was taken by the family of Dr Khan.

Responding to a question, Interior Minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five year term.