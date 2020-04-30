Pervaiz Malik had served as Minister for Commerce

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore President and Member of National Assembly Pervaiz Malik has passed away.

According to Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences (UHS), Pervaiz Malik died of cardiac arrest. Family sources have said that the announcement regarding funeral prayers will be made later.

Muhammad Pervaiz Malik was born 1on 8 November 1947 in Lahore.

Pervaiz Malik had served Minister for Commerce and Textile in Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

He was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan for five times. He won the election in 1997, 2002, 2010, 2013 and 2018.