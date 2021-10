PTI has requested the commission to summon Yousaf Raza Gillani and his son Ali Haider Gillani.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has conducted hearing on a case pertaining to disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Prime Minister (PM) Yousaf Raza Gillani.

During the proceedings, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has requested the commission to summon Yousaf Raza Gillani and his son Ali Haider Gillani.



Election commission has sought reply from PPP leaders and adjourned the hearing till November 15.