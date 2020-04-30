SRINAGAR (Web Desk): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in two districts of the territory.

Indian troops, during violent cordon and search operation, killed a youth Imtiyaz Ahmad and arrested four youth at Shahgund area of Bandipore district.

The another youth was killed by troops in another violent cordon and search operation at Khagund area of Islamabad district.

A senior police official told media men that the Indian police arrested a youth and killed a youth at Khagund area of Islamabad district, while as an Indian police man also received bullet injury in the operation. He was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, more than 900 Kashmiri youth were arrested by Indian police in the territory.

All of the detained youth were picked up by police on fake charges of being over-ground workers of mujahideen.

Indian media claims that the arrests have been made in one of the biggest ever crackdown operations launched by India in the valley.

The operation has been launched on the pretext attacks on some civilians in Kashmir, which killed a Kashmiri Pandit businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo and two teachers.

It is worth mentioning here that All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat organizations in their statements have described the killing as the artifact of Indian secret agencies to defame the ongoing freedom movement in occupied Kashmir.

The APHC has demanded a probe into the killings by the United Nations.