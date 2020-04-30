Vaccination is mandatory for students aged 12 and over.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – All private and public educational institutions have resumed classes with 100 percent attendance as coronavirus cases in the country dip.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has made vaccination mandatory for students aged 12 and over.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 28 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,258,959. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,134 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,004 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,785 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,497 in Sindh 5,645 in KP, 932 in Islamabad, 739 in Azad Kashmir, 350 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 462,859 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 436,197 in Punjab 175,974 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,153 in Islamabad, 34,350 in Azad Kashmir, 33,076 in Balochistan and 10,350 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 19,911,021 coronavirus tests and 43,389 in the last 24 hours. 1,188,562 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,473 patients are in critical condition.