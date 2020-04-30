Dr Khan played vital role in defense of Pakistan through nuclear: CM KP

PESHAWAR (APP) - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Nuclear Physicist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The Chief Minister in his condolence message said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a big asset of nation.

He said that he played vital role in defense of Pakistan through nuclear.

The Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.