RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and and all Services Chiefs have also expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned Pakistani Nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence message issued by Inter Services Public Relations, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Dr Abdul Qadeer has rendered invaluable services to strengthen Pakistan’s defence.

“May Allaah exalt the ranks of the deceased,” the Army Chief prayed.

It merits mention that nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who was ill from some time, passed away on Sunday at the age of 86.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world’s first atomic bomb.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s health started to deteriorate last night, after which he was brought to hospital in the morning. Doctors tried their best to save the scientist’s life, however, were unable to do so and he passed away.