LAHORE (Dunya News) – The inside story of the meeting between PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been surfaced.

According to the sources, the participants of the meeting agreed to challenge the NAB Ordinance and the NAB chairman’s appointment. It was also decided to hold rallies in different cities of Punjab from the platform of PDM to give tough time to the government.

The PDM chief expressed reservations over the news of PML-N holding talks with the government.

While talking to Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, “How can we negotiate with those who stole the election. No dialogue can be held with the government. You didn’t even take us into confidence over talks with the government.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned that if the PML-N still does not hold a long march, then the movement will be severely damaged. He also suggested that if the road caravan was taken out before the long march, the pressure on the government would increase.

The sources further stated that Shehbaz Sharif persuaded Maulana Fazlur Rehman to go ahead with the PPP in the Parliament.